Margaret Ellen Bachtel Atwood Couch

1919-2019

Margaret Ellen Bachtel Atwood Couch passed away at The Hallmark in Houston, Texas on May 22, 2019 at the age of 99.

The daughter of Jessie Green McIntosh Bachtel and Uri Martin Bachtel, Margaret was born in Mount Meigs, Alabama on June 24, 1919. Margaret grew up in Mount Meigs and Tuscaloosa until she was 16, when she and her mother moved to San Antonio to be near her older sister, Louise Bachtel Flannery, after the death of their father. There Margaret was an outstanding graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and attended the University of Texas where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Margaret married her high school sweetheart, H. Kirby Atwood, in 1942 and they became Houston residents in 1949. Kirby, an independent oil operator, passed away in 1989. In 1993, Margaret married Houston attorney J. O. Terrell Couch, also a dear high school friend, who passed away in 2009.

Margaret was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, past president of the Houston Pi Beta Phi Alumnae and Pi Phi Mothers' Clubs, Junior League of Houston and San Antonio, Tanglewood Garden Club, Late Bloomers Garden Club, Women's Auxiliary of the Colonneh Club and several dance clubs.

Margaret's family lovingly referred to her as "the original steel magnolia", a lovely Southern lady who exhibited a strength of character, determination and courage that made her an inspiration. Margaret found joy and humor in life and dearly loved and supported her family and many friends. All felt blessed to have her in their lives. She also enjoyed travel and took a number of wonderful trips with Kirby and then Terrell. Margaret was an avid reader and also loved reading her Bible, keeping family and friends in her daily prayers. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved the Lord and extended unconditional love to others.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and sister, her first husband, Kirby Atwood, her second husband, Terrell Couch and her grandson Robert Fowler Atwood. Survivors include her son H. Kirby Atwood, Jr. and wife Peggy; daughter Ellen Atwood Robinson and husband Bruce; grandchildren Kirby Atwood and wife Amy; Margaret Robinson Livingston and husband Jeff; Bill Robinson and wife Kate; great grandchildren Hadley Atwood and Liam, Nora and John Robinson. Also Terrell Couch's family: son Jot Couch, Eleanor Couch and daughters Ellie and Ginny; daughter Nancy Couch Davis, husband Barrett and daughters Mattie and Robin Kate. Margaret is also survived by Peggy Atwood's daughters, Jennifer and Cary Jones as well as her nephews John, Martin and Michel Flannery of San Antonio.

The family extends very special thanks to the Healthcare staff at The Hallmark whose excellent and loving care made Margaret's last four years secure and comfortable.

Family and friends will gather at Myrtle Cemetery in Ennis, Texas for a graveside service at 1:00PM on Wednesday, May 29 with Reverend Steve Hayes of Corsicana officiating.

In Houston, a celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the chapel of St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 31 with Reverend Bill Denham officiating. The family will greet visitors immediately following the service in the Hines Baker Room at St. Luke's.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Community Bible Study, 790 Stout Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 or The Salvation Army, 1500 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77002.

Arrangements by Corley Funeral Home, Corsicana Texas 903-874-3755 www.corleyfuneralhome.com