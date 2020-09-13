Margaret Forrest Barrow
1922-2020
Margaret Jean Forrest Barrow was born on the 27th of May 1922, in Mexia, Texas, the daughter of Francis Ella "Fanelle" Jackson Forrest and Nolan Blake Forrest. She went to be with our Lord and with her husband of 43 years, George Terrell Barrow, on Wednesday, the 9th of September 2020, at the age of 98.
Margaret was a 1949 honors graduate from the University of Texas at Austin and was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Sigma Iota Epsilon academic honors societies. Margaret came to Houston after college to work for Humble Oil Company. After marrying George, an attorney in Houston, she earned her real estate license and went on to build the family real estate business and raise her children. She loved music and enjoyed travel. Margaret cherished the blessings that God provided in this life and was thankful for each one of them.
George and Margaret were members of the Petroleum Club of Houston and the Brazos River Club in West Columbia, TX. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and a member of the Blue Bird Circle for over 50 years. She derived great pleasure in knowing that every sale from the Blue Bird Shop provided medical help to needy children. She was a proud member of the D. A. R., tracing her lineage back to the Revolutionary War. Margaret was also a lifelong learner and enjoyed learning new technology.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Louneita and John Stubbs, brother and sister-in-law Blake "Buddy" and Diane Forrest, and brother Rex Jackson "Jack" Forrest. She is survived by sister-in-law Ina Beth Forrest and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sons David George Barrow (Lucy) and Blake Womack Barrow (Georgia). Grandchildren - Justin Barrow (Martha), Caroline Bates (Parker), George Barrow, Jeana Barrow (Brian), and Kristen Barrow (Matt). Great Grandchildren - Margaret Josephine Barrow, Laura Jane Barrow and Lucy Eleanor Bates.
The family wishes to thank the Hallmark and the staff of Encore Caregivers for their care of Margaret in her later years.
A private funeral service is to be conducted at half past eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 17th of September. Guests are invited to view the service by visiting Mrs. Barrows' online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
and clicking "Join Livestream."
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Blue Bird Circle, Attn: Treasurer, 615 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77030-2316 or by visiting thebluebirdcircle.com
or St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77027 or by visiting stlukesmethodist.org
Please visit Mrs. Barrow's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.