Margaret "Kit" (Norman) Froebel
1936-2020
Kit passed away January 17, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX. She was born February 7, 1936 in Watonga, Okla.
Kit will truly be missed by her husband Dick, daughter Susan Foebel, daughter Elizabeth Dahan and husband J.D. Dahan, her grandchildren Jack, Julian and Jamie Dahan, family, friends and all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held on February 8, 2020 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Austin, TX. at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Fdn. of America (https://myasthenia.org)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020