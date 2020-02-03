Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial United Methodist Chr
6100 Berkman Dr
Austin, TX 78723
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial United Methodist Church
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Froebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Kit) Froebel


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Kit) Froebel Obituary
Margaret "Kit" (Norman) Froebel
1936-2020
Kit passed away January 17, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX. She was born February 7, 1936 in Watonga, Okla.
Kit will truly be missed by her husband Dick, daughter Susan Foebel, daughter Elizabeth Dahan and husband J.D. Dahan, her grandchildren Jack, Julian and Jamie Dahan, family, friends and all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held on February 8, 2020 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Austin, TX. at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Fdn. of America (https://myasthenia.org)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -