Margaret Giraud
1964-2020
Margaret Maria Van Tilborg Giraud, 56 died Friday October 16th at her home in Richmond, Texas after a hard battle with scleroderma.
Born in 1964, she was a loving daughter, the best sister and a devoted wife and mother. She loved music, books and antiquing. She was a person who took in stray dogs, gave excellent advice and could laugh at herself. Surprisingly, she became a great sports fan when her sons went to college. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University and worked as a teacher, administrative assistant and finally, sales at the Giraud Tool Company.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fonny Van Tilborg. She is survived by her husband, Doug, her sons, John and Robert, her sister Elizabeth her brother Tim (and wife Candy) and her niece Amanda and nephew Clint. She left this world too soon and will be greatly missed.
Margaret's ashes will be scattered with her parents' ashes as she wished and
a memorial service will be held in 2021 as COVID-19 issues resolve.
Memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (scleroderma.org
) or your local Humane Society/pet shelter.