Margaret Ellen Grein

1936-2019

Margaret Ellen Grein went to see her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She leaves behind a quiver full of family and friends who loved her very much. She was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church and the Joshua Sunday School class. She was born on October 24, 1936, the only daughter of Russ and Ina Bell. She is preceded in death by her parents, older brothers, James Bell and little Eugene, younger brother Donald Bell, and great-granddaughter Madison Staats. She married her love, Leo, on May 29, 1953. The army stationed them in Big Delta, Alaska where Margaret joyfully survived the cold weather with no running water and a washboard for washing clothes. A little over a year later, Margaret and Leo returned to Houston to raise their family. She leaves behind four sons, Robert, wife Barbara, Jimmy, wife Denise, Darrell, wife Laura, and Paul, wife Amanda; eleven grandchildren, Daniel, wife Jamie, Lauren, husband Cory, Jared, wife Karen, Brad, wife Kristen, Kellie, husband James, Kim previous wife of Jimmy and the mother of Brad and Kellie, Joshua, wife Kasey, Jennifer, husband Frankie, Jordan, Kay Ellen, Miranda, and Timothy. She also leaves behind two step-grandchildren, Christy, husband Matt, and Jeffery; twelve great-grandchildren James, Kyle, Easton, Reese, Luke, Kate, Jake, Benjamin, Jackson, Brooklynn, Macey, and Jake Carter; two step great-grandsons, Brandon and Parker. Margaret loved children and taught Sunbeams and Mission Friends for many years at Fairbanks Baptist Church. She believed God had given her the gift of faith in Jesus. And she would share her faith with all who met her. She accepted Christ as her Savior at age thirteen. The fruit of her faith was seen by other as joyfully serving and showing hospitality to all. She loved to sing and play her guitar, bake and decorate cakes, and talk. Her family is convinced she is probably still talking and catching up with everyone in Heaven right now. Services will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Dr. Houston TX 77055, with visitation from 5 pm - 8 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019, and funeral at 1 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary