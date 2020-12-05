Margaret AnnHale Haden1930-2020Margaret "Ann" Hale Haden, 90, passed away peacefully December 1, 2020.Ann was born on March 30, 1930 near Crocket, TX, daughter of Olive Avis Wood Hale and Oscar Guy Hale. Ann and her family then later moved to Henderson, TX. She was proud to be a fourth generation Texan.Ann attended and graduated from Baylor University in Waco and was ahead of her time in some ways. While at Baylor, Ann played for the women's football team. After graduation, she worked in Houston for Humble Oil Company as a secretary.Ann later married Dr. Joe Ben Haden III and had three children, Kathy, Joe and Doug. Together, Ann and Joe shared a love for horticulture. While Joe raised orchids, Ann raised bromeliads. She later served on the board of directors of the Texas Forestry Association. She loved nature and always spoke with exuberance about her baby trees in Crockett.Ann was, at heart, curious about the world around her, both close to home and far away. She was a researcher and avid reader. She loved to dance, and she loved learning about different religions, cultures and cuisines. She had a passion for travel, history and playing bridge. Some of her favorite memories included her adventures while traveling. She recalled with fondness her various family trips to Europe, Mexico City, New Zealand and Australia, and the trip she took with her three children to Mexico. Ann traveled with friends to Singapore, India, Europe, Africa, and Nepal.Ann loved people, and those who met her and knew her loved her back. From brief encounters to lifelong friends, she touched so many lives.Ann lived in Houston, Tyler and Dallas, but in 2010 she moved back to her birthplace of Crocket where she joined the United Methodist Church. She continued to play bridge during this time. One of her favorite songs was Amazing Grace.Ann is survived by her three children, their spouses and her grandchildren: Kathy and Joe Van Blargan and their children Emily and Jia; Joe Hale Haden and Toni Haden and their children Payton, Beau, Bryce and Brianne, and Doug and Monique Haden and their daughter Elisa.A ceremony celebrating Ann's life will be held at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX @ 11:00 am Saturday, December, 5, 2020.https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F1919726301610863&_rdr