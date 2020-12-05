1/1
Margaret Hale Haden
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann
Hale Haden
1930-2020
Margaret "Ann" Hale Haden, 90, passed away peacefully December 1, 2020.
Ann was born on March 30, 1930 near Crocket, TX, daughter of Olive Avis Wood Hale and Oscar Guy Hale. Ann and her family then later moved to Henderson, TX. She was proud to be a fourth generation Texan.
Ann attended and graduated from Baylor University in Waco and was ahead of her time in some ways. While at Baylor, Ann played for the women's football team. After graduation, she worked in Houston for Humble Oil Company as a secretary.
Ann later married Dr. Joe Ben Haden III and had three children, Kathy, Joe and Doug. Together, Ann and Joe shared a love for horticulture. While Joe raised orchids, Ann raised bromeliads. She later served on the board of directors of the Texas Forestry Association. She loved nature and always spoke with exuberance about her baby trees in Crockett.
Ann was, at heart, curious about the world around her, both close to home and far away. She was a researcher and avid reader. She loved to dance, and she loved learning about different religions, cultures and cuisines. She had a passion for travel, history and playing bridge. Some of her favorite memories included her adventures while traveling. She recalled with fondness her various family trips to Europe, Mexico City, New Zealand and Australia, and the trip she took with her three children to Mexico. Ann traveled with friends to Singapore, India, Europe, Africa, and Nepal.
Ann loved people, and those who met her and knew her loved her back. From brief encounters to lifelong friends, she touched so many lives.
Ann lived in Houston, Tyler and Dallas, but in 2010 she moved back to her birthplace of Crocket where she joined the United Methodist Church. She continued to play bridge during this time. One of her favorite songs was Amazing Grace.

Ann is survived by her three children, their spouses and her grandchildren: Kathy and Joe Van Blargan and their children Emily and Jia; Joe Hale Haden and Toni Haden and their children Payton, Beau, Bryce and Brianne, and Doug and Monique Haden and their daughter Elisa.

A ceremony celebrating Ann's life will be held at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX @ 11:00 am Saturday, December, 5, 2020.
https://m.facebook.com/SparkmanHillcrest/?refsrc=
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F19197263
01610863&_rdr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
2143635401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved