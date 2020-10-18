Margaret "Peggie"
Davidson Duggan Harvie
1938-2020
Margaret Ann "Peggie" Davidson was born at Fort Knox Kentucky to Carolynn Witt Davidson and Maurice Crawford Davidson. As a child of an Army medical Corps Officer, she lived in Balboa, Panama, Marshalltown, Iowa, and with the family finally settling in El Paso, Texas.
Peggie is a graduate of Austin High School in El Paso Texas, and received her BA in Music and Voice at the University of Texas El Paso where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Peggie was married to Air Force Fighter Pilot William Young Duggan in July of 1958 in El Paso Texas, and they had two children Charlotte Ann, and Robert Scott, while stationed in Abilene, Texas.
After Lt. Colonel Duggan's loss on December 31, 1971 to Missing In Action, she became active in the National League of Families of POW / MIA's. As the Area 5 Coordinator, she was able to influence Texas law for the benefit of MIA wives and families. Peggie was also active in the Junior League of El Paso where she helped to launch the Volunteers In Public Schools (VIPS). During this time, she started her first small business, "Peggie's Rings and Things," importing fine jewelry.
On June 25, 1974, Peggie married James Crawford Harvie in El Paso, Texas. She continued her small business and in 1979 turned it into Continental Diamond Center in Houston, Texas. She continued to be active in the Junior League Singing Sustainers group as well as becoming an active member of VICTORY.
Peggie is preceded in death by her husbands Lt. Col. William Young Duggan and Col. James C. Harvie, her sister Myrna Lynn Davidson, and her parents Col. M. C. Davidson and Carolynn Davidson, and her son-in-law, Jimmy E. Priest.
Peggie is survived by her daughter Charlotte Duggan Priest, grandson William Robert Priest, son Robert Scott Duggan, and daughter-in-law Corrine Brennan Duggan.
Our deepest gratitude to Kay Franklin and her fellow caretakers who took the most loving, careful and kindest care of our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in memory of Margaret Ann Davidson Duggan Harvie to VICTORY American Cancer Society
@www.victoryhouston.org or to the National League of POW/MIA Families @https://www.pow-miafamilies.org.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday with Rev. Harry Slye officiating. Interment in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.