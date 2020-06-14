Margaret Ann (Margo) Sullivan Hibler
1922-2020
Margaret Ann (Margo) Sullivan Hibler left her life as she had lived it – on her own terms. After asking to have a pink flower clipped in her hair, she gathered her children around her and directed an impromptu service, complete with songs and a poetry reading, before falling into a deep sleep and slipping away in the early hours of June 10, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1922, to Anne Winston King Sullivan and Houston architect Maurice J. Sullivan.
She graduated from St. Agnes Academy, then enrolled at the Rice Institute where she earned her degree. At Rice she met her future husband, Oscar N. Hibler, Jr., and they were married in 1945. Oscar was an officer in the US Naval Reserve, and after 20 years of service in Virginia, they returned to Houston to live.
Mom was an amazing woman, continually learning new things and full of curiosity about the world, always wanting to know "what would happen next." She had a great passion for all of the arts and loved going to art museums, concerts, and community theatre. She was a woman of great generosity and remarkable thrift. She was diligent about exercising both her mind and her body so neither one would rust. She was fiercely independent and, even as her body began to fail her, she insisted on doing what she could while she could.
Margo will be remembered for her feistiness; her great sense of humor; her sharp mind; her wanderlust which took her to many different places and adventures; her concern for the planet and conservation (turn off the lights and recycle, people); her enjoyment of a of a hard-fought card game; her sense of style and her ever-present scarves; her enduring friendships, particularly with the Covenant Women's Group which she had been a part of for almost 50 years; and her love and support of her children throughout all the ups and downs of life. She had a long life, well-lived, surrounded by people who loved her.
The family would like to thank Mom's companion, Nora Rodriguez, for being a friend to her as well as her helper.
Margo was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, all six of her siblings, and her son-in-law John Reed. She is survived by her children Susan (Allan) Jones and their children Emily Andrews and son Liam, Rachel (Tyler) Martin and son Harrison, and Andrew (Jasmine) Jones and children Toby and Mallory; Kathy Reed and her children James (Beverly) Gil and Kay Gil (fiancé Dustin); Tess (Jim) Tolliver and their children Cody (Nikki) Tolliver and children Lili and CT, Mary (Craig) Hromadka and children Tanner, Kate, and Cole, Tyler Watts (Diana), Ted (Susanna) Neben, and Annie Jo (Michael) Escamilla; Ted Hibler and his children Henry and Charly Hibler. Mom is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who remained close as part of her extended family.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in Margo's name, please contribute to either Christian Community Service Center, 3230 Mercer St, Houston 77027 or Turning Point Center, 1701 Jacquelyn Dr, Houston 77055.
For a more detailed obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.