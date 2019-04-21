|
|
MARGARET HOFFART
1937-2019
Margaret Hoffart, 81, of Houston, died Friday, April 19, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 pm with a parish rosary being recited at 7:00 pm Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90 S, in Anderson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The rite of committal will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorials may be made to the at .
