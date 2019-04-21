Home

Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home - Navasota
815 S. LaSalle PO Box 490
Navasota, TX 77868
(936) 825-6448
For more information about
Margaret Hoffart
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
1511 Hwy 90 S,
Anderson, TX
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church,
1511 Hwy 90 S,
Anderson, TX
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.
1511 Hwy 90 S,
Anderson, TX
MARGARET HOFFART
1937-2019
Margaret Hoffart, 81, of Houston, died Friday, April 19, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 pm with a parish rosary being recited at 7:00 pm Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90 S, in Anderson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The rite of committal will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorials may be made to the at . You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
