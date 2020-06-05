Margaret Weaver Hutchings1935-2020Margaret Weaver Hutchings, 85, peacefully passed away May 25, 2020 following a long illness.She was born in Kerrville, Texas on May 23, 1935. She was raised in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Ball High School. Margaret moved to Houston upon her marriage and raised her children there.Margaret is survived by her husband, Donald R. Hutchings; daughter, Margaret E. Hutchings; son, Donald R. Hutchings Jr.; grandchildren, Stephanie Eichman, Bridget Eichman, Jack Hutchings, Elizabeth Coleman, and Emily Hutchings; great-grandchildren, Evan Coleman, Ella Coleman, Elise Coleman, Alexander Breitner; sisters, Martha Hertenberger, Mary Rose Johnson and her husband David; brother, Lawrence Weaver and his wife Nona; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose Garret and Jack Weaver; son, John R. Hutchings; sister, Doris Mann.