Margaret "Peggy" Jamison

1924-2019

Margaret (Peggy) Jamison passed peacefully at age 94 on May 24, 2019. Peggy worked for many years at Lone Star College-North Harris. She loved to travel, worked as a civilian in Japan for the military after World War II, and also entertained for the USO. Peggy volunteered with the Houston Pet Protection League, with AARP, and at the Spring Historical Museum. She was a devoted friend and animal lover. She always had time to listen and support friends and family, and she loved the outdoors and all animals. Peggy is survived by her nephews, Franklyn H. Lohr III and family of Stamford, CT and Randall J. Lohr and family of Mystic, CT and Waterbury, VT as well as her cousin Myles Downes of Vallejo, CA. The family would like to thank her wonderful friends and the "dog walking crew" for all of their friendship and support. As Peggy's health declined, a care network was set up to assist her family and in particular, close friends Brenda & Mark Steuer, Sharon & Kent Miller, Alberta Raymer, Pat Green, Mary & Scott Goetz, Don Mackey, Nancy Roman, Noma & Brad Macurda and Steve Carter were all instrumental in allowing her to remain comfortably in her home surrounded by the pets that she loved. In addition to her friends, we would also like to extend special thanks to her caregivers Tika Wroten and Monica Indiero for the wonderful care and companionship they provided to "Miss Peggy" over the past 18 months. We are forever grateful to all for the joy and dignity that they brought to her life. Services will be at Kingwood Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Houston SPCA in lieu of flowers.