Margaret Dobie Jones

1958-2020

Margaret Dobie Jones passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory husband Reginald, children Aisha, Ashley, Derek (LaCrystal), grandchildren Kayla, Kendall, and Karson. Private services, Saturday, May 30. 2020



