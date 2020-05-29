Margaret Jones
1958 - 2020
Margaret Dobie Jones
1958-2020
Margaret Dobie Jones passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory husband Reginald, children Aisha, Ashley, Derek (LaCrystal), grandchildren Kayla, Kendall, and Karson. Private services, Saturday, May 30. 2020

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
2814450050
