Margaret Dobie Jones
1958-2020
Margaret Dobie Jones passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory husband Reginald, children Aisha, Ashley, Derek (LaCrystal), grandchildren Kayla, Kendall, and Karson. Private services, Saturday, May 30. 2020
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2020.