Margaret Koons
1934 - 2020
Margaret Constance Koons, age 86, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Margaret was born May 21, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Eugene and Martha Suter.
Margaret graduated from Wilson High School , St. Paul, in 1952. She worked as Secretary to the President of Hamiline University and for Remington Rand Univac, both in St. Paul. She married Charles Bruce Koons 1/14/56 in St. Paul. Margaret was very active in her church and a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Margaret and Bruce were charter members of Christ Memorial Lutheran Church of Houston in 1966. Served as first congregational secretary of the church and as Missions Director for 15 years. She was loved by everyone she met and a devoted wife to her husband Bruce and to her three sons, Robert, David, and Steven.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Eugene Suter.
Margaret was survived by her loving husband, Bruce Koons; sons, Robert Koons and wife Debbie, David Koons, and Steven Ramsey; grandchildren, Emily and husband Ryan, Betsy and husband Eric, and Benjamin and wife Alexandra; and 2 great grandchildren on the way.
In lieu of customary remembrances and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church. A service will be scheduled at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.katyfh.com for the Koons family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
Dear Bruce and Family-
On behalf of your many friends in Spring Branch ISD who love and appreciate you and loved Margaret, please know we are thinking of you at this time. May Margaret’s memory be for a blessing.
With love,
Linda Buchman
linda buchman
Friend
