Margaret Rose (Bray) Marrie

1940-2019

Margaret Rose (Bray) Marrie passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 surrounded by her family, in Houston Texas. Margaret was born on August 24, 1940 in Houston, and survived by her children, Cheryl Ann Helaire and fiancé Bill Rowe; Michael (Mike) Marrie and wife Katherine. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren Savanah Zelaya and husband Eric, Ian Helaire, Ryan Marrie, and Elise Marrie; great grandson Luke Zelaya; sibling's Michael Dennis Bray, Dolores Ellen (Bray) Koza, John Raymond Bray and their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews: and her beloved dog nugget. She is predeceased by her parents, Julia Moriarty Bray and Edward Joseph Bray; as well as her siblings, Jean Bray, Mary Ann Bray, and James Francis Bray. Her stay here on earth was temporary as is ours, but it was special. In the words of her children "our mother left us to start her new life with the Almighty, her Maker. She was all the things that we aspire to be honest, loyal, courageous and selfless. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019