Margaret A. McBride
1920-2020
Margaret McBride, 100, of Houston passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
A visitation to celebrate the life of Margaret McBride will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Clayton Funeral Home Chapel, 201 South 3rd Street, La Porte, Texas 77571. A graveside service has been set for 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mimosa-Pines Cemetery in Sulphur, LA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020