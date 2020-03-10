Home

Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-4446
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mimosa-Pines Cemetery
Sulphur, TX
Margaret McBride

Margaret McBride Obituary
Margaret A. McBride
1920-2020
Margaret McBride, 100, of Houston passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
A visitation to celebrate the life of Margaret McBride will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Clayton Funeral Home Chapel, 201 South 3rd Street, La Porte, Texas 77571. A graveside service has been set for 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mimosa-Pines Cemetery in Sulphur, LA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
