Margaret Moss
1931-2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Margaret "Peggy" Benedict Moss, 88, of Washington, D.C. and formerly Fair Haven, VT and Houston, TX, died Wed morning May 20, 2020, of complications following a severe stroke. A native Vermonter, Peggy was born in Rutland and raised in Fair Haven, the daughter of Augustus Palmer Benedict and Helen Clift Benedict and sister of Peter Benedict and Joan Soulia (both deceased). After graduating from Fair Haven High School, she earned her BA in Political Science from Middlebury College in 1953, then moved to Boston, MA, where she worked for MIT and met her future husband Simon Moss (deceased). They married in 1958. With their four sons, Peggy and Simon resided in Cambridge and Brookline, MA, spending a year in Melbourne, Australia before moving to Detroit, MI and then to Houston, TX where she lived for the next 40+ years. As a full-time mother of four, Peggy returned to graduate school at Sam Houston State University, earning her Master's Degree in Criminology in 1980. She served as a Harris County Probation Officer until her retirement in 1996. She co-led a successful union organizing drive and remained an active union member, one of many examples of her lifelong commitment to join, serve, and protect those with less power. She was a voracious reader of fiction, non-fiction, and political news, and throughout her life developed many artistic hobbies, including a series of Vermont Vignette notecards that captured memories of her childhood, painting ceramic plates with images from favorite artwork or stories, jewelry, embroidery, quilting, among others. Peggy was passionate about tennis and a great fan of Roger Federer, traveling on several occasions to the U.S. Open in New York. Her love for the Boston Red Sox inspired a devotional dedication among her sons. Treasured moments included travels with family to Cape Cod, Australia, Africa, and Europe. Her home in Houston became a gathering place for her sons' friends, with many of whom she maintained long standing friendships. To her loving grandchildren, she was known affectionately as "Gep-Gep" (an inversion of her childhood nickname, Peg-Peg) and Grammy. In 2014, she relocated to Washington, D.C., where she settled wonderfully with son Jacob and daughter-in-law Jen and their daughter Jessie, and became an integral part of their community. She is survived by her sons Alex (Philadelphia), Nat (Brooklyn), and Jacob (Washington, D.C.); daughters-in-law Margaret, Becca, and Jen; grandchildren Abby, Leila, Nina, Isaac, and Jessie; nieces June, Terenia, Anne-Marie, Nancy, and Cathy; and nephews Jamie and Vic. Another son, Benjamin, passed away in 2001. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following organizations: National Memorial for Peace and Justice https://museumandmemorial.eji.org/memorial; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://afsp.org/; or Smile Train https://www.smiletrain.org/. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Arrangements are with Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, VT
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2020.