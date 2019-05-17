|
|
Margaret Senegal Mouton
1933-2019
Margaret Senegal Mouton, age 85 departed May 8, 2019 at her home in Houston, Tx. She preceded in death by her husband Caffery of 63 years of marriage. She leaves to mourn 5 children and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1401 Fidelity Rd., Houston, Tx. 77029. Visitation 8:00, Rosary 9:00, Mass at 10:00am. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 734 FM Road 1942 , Crosby, Texas, 77532 , (281) 328-2801.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019