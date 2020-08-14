Margaret Ann

"Peggy" Powell

1921-2020

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Powell, 89 years, passed from this earth on August 4, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, Texas.

She was born in Avoca, PA on February 2, 1931, to Isadore Joseph Powell & Catherine (nee Donovan) Powell. Peggy grew up in Moosic, PA and was the only girl of the family with 2 older brothers & 2 younger brothers. Her Mom passed when Peggy was 14 years old and the family was never all together again.

Peggy was fun-loving, fiercely independent & career-oriented. She was a confident, executive secretary/administrative assistant for many legal firms and loved to discover new places. She was especially proud that she had known & done work for attorney LeRoy Collins, who became the 33rd governor of Florida in the early 50's.

Her travels took her to live in Buffalo, NY - Pittsburgh, PA - Jacksonville, FL – Rockaway, NJ – Washington, DC – Atlanta, GA – San Francisco, CA – Houston, TX. She also spent some time in Montrose, CO with family before eventually returning to her beloved Houston, TX.

Peggy was a thoughtful, caring person. She loved to engage people and have a good time. It was always a special event when Peggy came to visit. Peggy has reached her final destination and may God grant her peace and rest.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two of her brothers, Leo Michael Powell and Robert Theodore Powell. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph Leo Powell of Ambler, PA and Edmund James Powell of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many more great nieces & nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Burns Funeral Home, Philadelphia, PA

Internment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA

A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy can be sent to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.



