Margaret Raye Ayers
1934-2020
Margaret Raye Ayers passed away on May 19,2020. She was born a twin and grew up in Duncanville,Texas. "Raye" was a very accomplished female athlete in the high school, collegiate and amateur level.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leland Rex Ayers and her son, Shawn Wilson Ayers.
She leaves behind her twin sister, Faye Wilson Gould, her older sister, Anne Wilson Yeager and her son, Samuel Rex Ayers; along with daughters in law, Claudia and Missy; grandchildren, Grant, Ashley, Hudson and Logan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Raye will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony in Dallas, Texas. Please visit www.dettlingfuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.