Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
University Place Retirement Center
7480 Beechnut St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Riley


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Riley Obituary
Margaret Cansler Riley
1922-2020
Margaret Cansler Riley passed away on January 20, 2020 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, January 28, in the Chapel at Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer Road. Friends are invited to join the family at the Memorial Service and also at a Celebration of Life Reception to be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at University Place Retirement Center, 7480 Beechnut St., Houston. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday Chronicle.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -