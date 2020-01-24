|
Margaret Cansler Riley
1922-2020
Margaret Cansler Riley passed away on January 20, 2020 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, January 28, in the Chapel at Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer Road. Friends are invited to join the family at the Memorial Service and also at a Celebration of Life Reception to be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at University Place Retirement Center, 7480 Beechnut St., Houston. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday Chronicle.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020