Margaret Johnson Roberts
1929-2020
MARGARET JOHNSON ROBERTS, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on April 13, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born in Calhoun City, Mississippi to Clarence West 'CW' Johnson and Margaret Kendall Johnson in 1929. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Ralph Meredith Roberts, whom she married in 1952 and travelled the world with, making great friends and memories especially in Oklahoma, Venezuela, Great Britain and Texas.
Survivors include her four children, Kathy Roberts Creel and husband Michael of The Woodlands, Texas; Randall Roberts and Steven Roberts, both of Houston, Texas; Richard Roberts and wife Gracie, and their three sons, Elliot, Brian and Jared, all of Castle Pines, Colorado; grandson Drew Creel and wife, Melanie, and their two sons, Alex and Ryan, all of The Woodlands, Texas; and grandson Matt Creel of Houston, Texas.
Margaret graduated from high school in Harlingen, Texas and attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio and the University of Houston. She was always on the go whether it was shopping, sewing, painting the house, or in recent years completing her family geneology. She enjoyed working for Century 21 for many years after the children were grown and travelled throughout Texas and Louisiana for the regional office. She was an enthusiastic member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church and its senior choir, The Goldenaires, and enjoyed playing bridge and socializing at The Village. She loved travel, holidays and especially time with family and the grandkids.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at The Village at The Woodlands Waterway. A special thank you to her caregivers, Toni and Elsa, her nurses Gina and Donna and the staff at Bristol Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to mom and the family. Due to current circumstances, services for Mrs. Roberts will be private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020