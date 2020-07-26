1/1
Margaret Simmons
Margaret Pierce
Simmons
1934-2020
Surrounded by love throughout her life, Margaret joined the heavenly choir on June 21, 2020 due to Parkinson's Disease. She was passionate about her faith, her family, her friends, her award-winning health-care interior design career, and her travels to all 7 continents and 50 US states. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hearts in Motion @ heartsinmotion.org, a non-profit Margaret joined several times on trips to Guatemala. To read more and leave words of condolence for the family, visit www.carnesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
I loved our time together, our lunches from time to time, our numerous conversations about everything under the sun, and her gentle, loving spirit. She will be missed and never forgotten.....such a honor to have called her my friend. Jan
Jan St Martin
Friend
