Margaret Plunkett Smith

1919-2019

Margaret Plunkett Smith , 100, of Houston, Tx passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. A longtime resident of Houston, Margaret died peacefully at Tranquility Personal Care Home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 21, 1919 in Pittsfield, MA. After graduating from Abbot Academy, Andover, MA in 1938 Margaret attended Juilliard School of Music to study concert piano, and became an accomplished pianist. After returning to Pittsfield she met and married Ormonde Smith Jr, her devoted husband of sixty nine years in 1942. In 1948 Ormonde and Margaret moved their family to Houston where they remained the rest of their lives.

Margaret was an active volunteer in many venues for most of her life- Methodist Hospital cardiac unit family support, the Jr league of Houston, Memorial Assistance Ministries, and The Dictionary Project to name a few. Ormonde and Margaret initiated the Dictionary Project in 2004 and were successful in bringing the program to all elementary schools in the Spring Branch Ind School District. They received several awards for this, most notably in 2007 the Texas Association of Partners in Education Gold Award. Margaret and Ormonde were original members of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church and were active members most of their lives.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Patrick of Harrisburg, PA, Thomas of Houston and her daughter Katharine and husband Jeffrey Pritchard of Dallas, four grandchildren, two great granddaughters, and daughter in law Charlotte Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband and eldest son, Ormonde Smith III.

The family expresses its appreciation to the care givers at Tranquility Personal Care Home and for all the support from 'Caring Ministries' at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church,

For those desiring, the family suggests donations to the SBISD Dictionary Project c/o Spring Branch Education Foundation (https://sbef.springbranchisd.com/ways-to-donate/sbisd-programs) Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary