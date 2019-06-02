Services Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 (713) 789-3005 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM St. Luke's United Methodist Church 3471 Westheimer Road Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Smith

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Ann Pickett Smith

1928-2019

When Margaret Ann Pickett Smith was born on the 8th of August 1928, she broke the mold. Her strength was inspired by her mother, who was born at the turn of the century. Ann shared stories of her mother's resourcefulness such that her children would later have little memory of sacrifices made during the Great Depression. Her commitment to service was shaped early as the daughter a Houston mayor, and she spent the rest of her life giving back as a committed volunteer for organizations that brought opportunity and dignity to life. Ann was very proud of being an early and steadfast member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, a place that would become her second home and the origin of her most meaningful volunteer commitments and lasting friendships.

In 1950, Mom married our Dad, William Randolph Smith, the son of a Methodist bishop. The story goes that while courting her new beau, she dropped into a casual conversation "when we get married." And so it was for the next 50 years. She lived as both a traditional housewife and a strong, independent woman, seamlessly toggling between each with authentic and effortless grace. As children, our prevailing memory of our parents is of delightful love and laughter in their lives together. As newlyweds, the two lived in Chicago where they moved to open a new office of the established Houston-based law firm where Dad spent his entire legal career. The two spoke of those years as their Camelot. For the entirety of their marriage, they enjoyed no one's company as much as each other's, and any cross words were always said with impeccable comic timing and love.

Our mother lived her life with zeal as though every day she had just won the lottery. Once while singing along to a 70's hit song by the Carpenters— "On Top of the World" - she said, "that's how it feels to love your Daddy." Indeed, she adored her husband and her four children. Such joy was nurtured by her own parents, fed by family and friends, rooted in her faith, inspired by continual learning, humbled by serving people in need. And, her joy was expressed by a kind nature and her ebullient sense of humor. Mom looked for and saw the best in people—seeing the world as "we" and never as "them and us." These were the ingredients for a top-of-the-world life as one of the most remarkable women to ever live.

Dad passed away shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary, just months after his beloved Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She has been carried along for years by deep love and through to a peaceful passing on Wednesday, the 22nd of May 2019, at age 90 in Austin where she lived with inspiring grace for the past 11 years. We love imagining the joyous reunion between Ann and her beloved husband Randy, her daughter Sherren, and her son Randy, Jr. We relish knowing that Mom is with Dad, and certainly by now has convinced him to dance all night while she is smiling, forever resting in his arms.

Ann is survived by two of her four children: Meg Smith Koestenblatt and her husband Erik of Houston, and David C. Smith and his husband Chris Long, and their son Jack of Austin. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends (especially those from the Randy Smith Bible Study Class).

A Celebration of Life is to be conducted at twelve o'clock noon on Saturday, the 15th of June in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where the Rev. Bill Dunham, Pastor of Caring Ministries, is to officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent Fellowship Hall.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.

To honor Ann's spirit of service and in lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to two organizations making our world better, and special to Ann and her family: St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027; or United Way for Greater Austin, 2001 East MLK Jr. Blvd., Austin, TX 78702. (www.UnitedWayAustin.org)

Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019