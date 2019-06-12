Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
3471 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Margaret Ann Pickett Smith
1928-2019
A Celebration of Life is to be conducted at twelve o'clock noon on Saturday, the 15th of June in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where the Rev. Bill Dunham, Pastor of Caring Ministries, is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent Fellowship Hall.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private internment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
To honor Ann's spirit of service and in lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to two organizations making our world better and special to Ann and her family: St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027; or United Way for Greater Austin, 2001 East MLK Jr. Blvd., Austin, TX 78702. (www.UnitedWayAustin.org)
Please visit Ann's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019
