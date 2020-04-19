|
|
Margaret C. Standard
1925-2020
Native Houstonian Margaret Charlotte ("Sis") Standard passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 from complications of a recent stroke.
Born in Houston on December 16, 1925, Margaret was the daughter of Margaret A. (Bolling) and John A. Standard. She grew up in the Heights. The hardships of the Great Depression, as well as having polio as a child, only strengthened her resolve, living a life that upheld strong values based on determination, discipline, hard work and good citizenship.
Margaret graduated from Reagan High in 1943 and the University of Houston in 1947, with a BS in Drama. She was involved in many school groups at UH, including National Theatre Honor Society's Alpha Psi Omega and Assistant Editor of the Houstonian yearbook.
Upon graduation, Margaret became the first woman to work in the University of Houston's Athletic Department, which was under the direction AD Harry Fouke, serving as his Administrative Assistant for over 30 years from 1947 – 1979. She witnessed first-hand the growth of the school's athletic programs from its small beginning to its national recognition.
Upon retiring, Margaret worked at Heights Savings. She was a lover of cats, cooking, craft shows, sports, daylilies (a long standing member-and still active officer-of the Houston Hemerocallis Society) and the Lone Star State. As a proud Texan, she was honored to be a member of the San Jacinto Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, serving on the board until her passing. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the San Jacinto Chapter DRT, 1510 Cambridge Street, Houston, TX 77030-1732.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother John C. ("Jack") Standard and his wife Charlotte; Nieces Amy (Standard) Sopchak and husband Kenny; Julie (Standard) St. Martin and husband Greg; Great-niece Amanda (Sopchak) Dubay and husband Alex; Great-nephews Grant St. Martin and William St. Martin; and Great-Great niece and nephew Lily and Lincoln Dubay.
Aunt Sis' energetic spirit, sharp wit and intelligence never left her. Much loved by her nieces and their families, Sis will live forever in our hearts.
A private burial was held at Forest Park Lawndale. Tributes can be made at www.SettegastKopf.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020