Margaret Suto Bobo

1921 - 2019
Margaret Simyon Suto Bobo

1921-2019

Margaret Simyon Suto Bobo, born on the 13th of September 1921; caregiving was her calling.

Whether she was making her famous chicken paprikash or bandaging the wounds of neighborhood children, everything she did, she did with love.

A truly striking woman, Margaret was slim and delicate, blessed with deep brown hair, green blue eyes, and the softest, most gentle of hands — even after years of diligent dishwashing.

Eternally ageless, her skin remained radiant and smooth well into her older years. She had a fondness for red lipstick and kept her hair religiously coiffed. She loved shopping, stylish clothes, and a great bargain.

Margaret's parents hailed from Hungary. Before her birth, they immigrated to Pennsylvania, where she and her siblings were born. Raised in Homestead during the Great Depression, she learned the importance of family — and the value of a dollar.

As a young woman, she made her way to Houston and the Lone Star state became home. She and her husband Juane had three beautiful babies in quick succession. Then, almost two decades later, a blessedly unexpected fourth!

The brunette beauty had a marvelous sense of humor and a quick wit. She loved to laugh and had a penchant for mischief — cracking jokes, poking doughy bellies, reaching out to touch shiny heads, and greeting newcomers in foreign tongues.

A valiant patriot, Margaret began nursing school at the tender age of 18 and proudly enlisted in World War II with the Army Nurse Corp, 3rd General Hospital from Mt. Sinai, New York — even before receiving her final grade. She went on to serve in Africa, Italy, and France, following General Patton and his troops.

She used to joke that the nurses won the war. And perhaps, they did.

When she completed service at 24 Margaret was the youngest captain in her unit. She'll be laid to rest with military honors.

Both in the military and as a mother, she was tireless in tending to others.

Outgoing, vivacious and talkative, there were no strangers in her life, only new friends.

A woman ahead of her time, Margaret believed in equality and justice, long before the civil rights movement took hold nationally.

Once, in the days when segregation still persisted in the south, she and her family encountered an African American man who had clearly been attacked. While other passers-by ignored him, Margaret grabbed her first aid kit and tended to his wounds. Her children never forgot it.

Naturally artistic, she had a flair for the written word, an eye for interior design, and adored classical music — particularly the violin; the songs her father sang to her as a child stayed with her always.

Education was also a priority for the mother of four. Margaret instilled the importance of learning in all of her children, always helping with school projects, encouraging them to excel.

She straightened hair bows, made cupcakes for parties, and faithfully attended every violin recital. Though she never learned to play her favorite instrument, she made sure her children did.

Delicious family dinners were a lifelong fixture for the Bobos. On Sundays the suppertime turnout was particularly large, and all were welcome to join; Margaret's home — and heart — was always open to everyone.

As much as she loved to cook, she loved to eat. Those who knew the petite woman joked that she had two hollow legs. But even when her appetite waned later in life, there was always room for a cookie or two — evidenced by telltale crumbs.

Above all, Margaret was a giver. As a nurse, she saved lives. As a mother, she doted on her precious children. And as a woman, she was a beacon of light, laughter, and open-heartedness.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband J.W. Bobo; her parents Alexander and Estella Suto; and her siblings William Suto, Alexander Suto, Ethel Rogers, and George Suto. She leaves behind her son Daniel Bobo and granddaughter Alexandra Bobo; her daughter Bonnie Savoy and grandson John Savoy, granddaughter-in-law Kila Savoy, great-grandson John John Savoy, great-granddaughter Kennedy Savoy, great-granddaughter Kairi Savoy, great-granddaughter Kilani Savoy, and grandson Steven Savoy; son Mark Bobo and grandson Sean Bobo; and daughter Kimberly Bobo Chainani and son-in-law Suresh Chainani.

To all who were blessed to know her, she embodied strength, courage, tenderness, and joy.

Margaret passed away on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019, at the age of 97, leaving behind a trove of adoring family, friends, and admirers. Her legacy is love.

May we all give as freely of our hearts as did Margaret Simyon Suto Bobo.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six until eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 11th of July, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A funeral service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 12th of July, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, where Pastor Tom Cordero, is to officiate.

The interment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.

A reception to honor and celebrate the life of Margaret Simyon Suto Bobo to follow at The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak Lane in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001 (www.alzfdn.org); or to The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation (www.mds-foundation.org/donate).

Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019