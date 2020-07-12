1/
Margaret Watkins
1921 - 2020
Margaret (Baldwin) Watkins
1921-2020
Margaret (Baldwin) Watkins, 99, most recently of Avon, CT, beloved wife of the late Wendell Watkins, Jr., passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, daughter of the late John Henry and Geneva (Evans) Baldwin, she was raised in Little Rock and later graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia with a degree in education and also met her sweetheart for life, Wendell. They made their home in Little Rock, Arkansas until 1963 when they moved to Houston, Texas where they lived for 39 years before she and Wendell moved to Avon in 2002. She was always an active church member at several churches in Houston and Spring area, including Park Place Baptist, Spring Baptist and then First Baptist.
She leaves her daughter Mardelle Peña and her husband David with whom she made her home; her son Wendell (Wayne) Watkins, III and his wife Karina of Spokane, WA; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary Pena and his wife Rea, Mackenzie Peña, and Elena Watkins; and great granddaughter Zarea Margaret Peña.
Service: Carmon Funeral Home of Avon, Sun. July 12. Entombment will be in Resthaven Cemetery Mausoleum in Houston next to Wendell.To read the full obituary or view her services online please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Service
01:00 PM
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Lynda and Debbie
Lynda and Debbie Radisi and Jones
Family
July 11, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lynda A Radisi
