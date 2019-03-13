Margaret Charlotte (Larson) Webb

1926-2018

Margaret Charlotte Larson Webb, 92, of Arlington, Texas passed away November 27, 2018 at her residence, Atria Senior Living in Arlington.

Margaret was born on August 22, 1926 in Douglas, Wyoming, and was the daughter of Carrie Margaret Larson Peters and Axel Henning Larson, both of Sweden. She attended public schools in Douglas, Wyoming. During high school she worked as a secretary at Camp Douglas (a prisoner of war camp). She attended Ottawa College and on graduation began her career as a elementary school teacher. She taught at schools in Casper and Douglas, Wyoming.

In 1951, Margaret met John Wayne "Spider" Webb of Sumrall, Mississippi, and they married May 30, 1952 at the Congregational Church in Douglas. The family traveled throughout the Rocky Mountains and Texas Gulf Coast for Spider's work, and Margaret enjoyed it and taught the children to appreciate each new place they lived. In August of 1968, the family settled in Houston, Texas.

Margaret worked for many years as a legal secretary in Houston, and she enjoyed playing bridge, restoring furniture, and quilting. After their retirement she and Spider visited many family members and friends across the U.S. In 2000, they moved to Arlington, Texas. Margaret especially enjoyed being close enough to celebrate holidays and birthdays with family members.

Surviving are her son, Dennis John Webb and wife, Cecil Ann Webb of Mansfield, Texas; daughter, Carolyn Webb Chappell and husband, Nathan W. Chappell of Arlington, Texas; granddaughter Kristin C. Cummings and husband, Eric C. Cummings, grandson Brian M. Chappell and wife, Mique K. Chappell; and the 5 great grandchildren who were so special to their Mamie: Elizabeth, Alec, Isaac, Henry and Emma.

A memorial service to honor Margaret will be held in Estes Park, Colorado.