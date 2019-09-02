|
Margarett Elizabeth Shiplett Scalora
1932-2019
Margarett Elizabeth Shiplett Scalora, 87 of Temple, Houston, and Buda, passed away on August 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home Chapel, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749, 512-892-1172, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 3:00pm. A reception will follow.
Survived by children, Michael James Scalora and wife Cheryl, Jennifer Beth Scalora and husband Will, and Karon Kathleen Scalora; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 2, 2019