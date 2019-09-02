Home

Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Margarett Shiplett Scalora


1932 - 2019
Margarett Shiplett Scalora Obituary
Margarett Elizabeth Shiplett Scalora
1932-2019
Margarett Elizabeth Shiplett Scalora, 87 of Temple, Houston, and Buda, passed away on August 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home Chapel, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749, 512-892-1172, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 3:00pm. A reception will follow.
Survived by children, Michael James Scalora and wife Cheryl, Jennifer Beth Scalora and husband Will, and Karon Kathleen Scalora; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 2, 2019
