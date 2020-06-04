Margarita Rodriguez1926-2020Margarita Rodriguez, 93, long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020.In her younger years, Margarita was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. More recently, she attended St. Jerome Catholic Church.Margarita was preceded in death by siblings Rodolfo, Antonio, Salvador, Ralph, Sister Mary of the Angels MCDP and Rosa Rodriguez. She is survived by her sister Dolores Benignus. Services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood, Houston, TX 77080. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Mass at noon. Must wear a facemask.