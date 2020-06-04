Margarita Rodriguez
1926 - 2020
Margarita Rodriguez
1926-2020
Margarita Rodriguez, 93, long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020.
In her younger years, Margarita was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. More recently, she attended St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Margarita was preceded in death by siblings Rodolfo, Antonio, Salvador, Ralph, Sister Mary of the Angels MCDP and Rosa Rodriguez. She is survived by her sister Dolores Benignus. Services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood, Houston, TX 77080. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Mass at noon. Must wear a facemask.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
JUN
5
Rosary
11:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Crespo Funeral Home - Navigation Location
2516 NAVIGATION BLVD
Houston, TX 77003
7132259567
