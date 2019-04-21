Margie Fay Benge

1932-2019

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margie Fay Benge, age 87, of Jacksonville, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Fr. Patrick Hartnett, Fr. Gavin Vaverek and Fr. Steven Duyka will officiate. Mrs. Benge will be laid to rest at Benge Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Margie was born February 21, 1932 in Annona, Texas to John Crippins and Ruby Mowery Carroll. She passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Jacksonville.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Jacksonville.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Porter.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 65 years, Robert Gordon Benge of Jacksonville; children, James Benge, Jill Benge, John Benge and Jay Benge and wife Tracy. Her sisters are Rubylee Richardson and Johnnie Miller. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Margie's grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel and friends are cordially invited to visit with Margie's family. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7p.m. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary