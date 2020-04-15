|
|
Margie Bleick McCracken
19-2020
Margie Bleick McCracken of Cypress/Tomball died in Brenham, TX on April 10, 2020.
Survived by children; Karen Janes, Richard McCracken, Larry McCracken, and Kenneth McCracken; sister, Shirley Bleick.
Private family burial service will be at Meyer Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St. Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020