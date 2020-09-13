Margie Louise O'Donnell
1932-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Margie Louise O'Donnell announce her passing on September 6th 2020 after a full and joyful life. Born in the small town of Oakdale, LA, on June 30th, 1932, Margie went to college at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and completed her studies at LSU. Did her residency at Massachusetts General Hospital ("Boston Mass"). She began her career as a Dietician at Methodist hospital where she worked for 37 years and reached the position of Assistant Director of Dietetics.
She was a devout Catholic and volunteered in numerous organizations. She was a board member of Big Brothers of Houston in the 70's and in retirement, volunteered at the Charity Guild of Catholic Women. Margie had such a positive influence on everyone she would meet. She always had a smile on her face and a happy or encouraging word to say. Margie never backed down from a challenge, from raising 3 boys, to taking those 3 boys and 1 Nephew to West Texas to go camping in Big Bend National Park. She was not into Glamping but tent camping. Beach trips were all day with a sunrise breakfast (sandy eggs), so her boys could surf. She was involved later with the Explorer Scout troop and helped lead several back-packing trips to West Texas. She made sure that her sons never missed out on anything. She loved her family and friends dearly and would do anything for them. Margie will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her husband Mell Francis O'Donnell and her parents John J. Moise and Margaret Moise, Brother in-laws Donald Farrar and Custer Livermore Sister in-law Patricia Stirk, Rose DeMeulenaere and niece Cynthia Summers.
She is survived by her sons, their wives, her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Son, Mike (Cathy) and their children; Erin Stockton (husband Tim and daughters Taylor and Page) Mike (wife Jessa and sons Carter, Cade and Cameron), and Nicole. Son, John (Carla) and their children; Colin, Duncan, and Devin. Son, Patrick (Kimberly) and their children Megan Brown (husband Zach) and Chad (wife Haley). Her sister, Jean Farrar, and her children John, Tom, Cathy and Lynn. Her In-laws: Terry and Ted Ingrassia, Kate and John Reiss, Rita and Dick Schaefer, John Stirk, Ed DeMeulenaere, Joey Livermore and all the Nieces and Nephews too numerous to list.
A Life Celebration & Rosary will be held on Friday, September 18th, at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401 from 6pm-8pm, with the Rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Placement at Houston National Cemetery will be at a future date with Family. The Rosary and Funeral Mass will be FaceBook live-streamed on Earthman Bellaire's FaceBook page https://www.facebook.com/EarthmanBellaire
.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Houston.https://www.bbbstx.org/houston/get-involved/fund-a-big/