Services
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-4564
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 W Jefferson St
Brenham, TX
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Salem Lutheran Cemetery
Tomball, TX
Margie Walter


1939 - 2019
Margie Walter Obituary
Margie Walter
1939-2019
Brenham, Texas
Margie Lee Doyle Walter, 1939 – 2019, passed away on November 21, 2019, one day after her 80th birthday. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Emma Doyle, and her son, Daryl Sanderlin.
Margie is survived by her husband, Nathan Walter; son Dr. Brent Sanderlin and wife Mona; daughter Glenda Balusek and husband Donald; 5-grandchildren; Kay Garcia and husband Nicholas; Mark Sanderlin; Michael Sanderlin; Bryan Balusek and wife Amanda; Matthew Balusek; and 2-great-grandchildren; James Garcia and Rosario Garcia.
Visitation will be from 5 -7 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 25th at Grace Lutheran Church, 1212 W Jefferson St. Brenham, TX. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Tomball, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
