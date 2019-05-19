Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Margot Schurig
1934-2019
Margot Gesine Schmidt Schurig passed away on Wednesday, the 15th of May 2019, in Houston. She was 85 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published at a later time.
The funeral service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 1st of June, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
Please visit Ms. Schurig's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019
