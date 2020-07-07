Marguerite Emmert Baldwin

1926-2020

Marguerite Emmert Baldwin died peacefully in Houston, Texas on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. She enjoyed a life full of loving relationships with her husband of 64 years, her 6 children, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, her many close friends and her beloved congregation of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.

Marguerite was born on February 3, 1926 to Marguerite LeGrand Marshall and Marcus McDowell Emmert of Atlanta, Georgia. She and her younger sister Ann Marshall led a charmed childhood in Atlanta society, enjoying the premier showing of "Gone With The Wind" and making her debut at the age of eighteen. She was educated at Washington Seminary and Sweetbriar College, ultimately earning her degree in Commerce from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1946 at the age of 20. After returning to Atlanta, she met a young chemical engineer from Georgia Tech, John Stiles Baldwin (Jack), who would become her husband of 64 years. Marguerite and Jack were married on December 14, 1946 at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta.

After World War II and Jack's service in the Navy, the newlyweds started their new life together in a small non air-conditioned house in Baytown, Texas. Jack was hired to help expand a refinery for Esso (now ExxonMobil) that had been developed for World War II. Marguerite created a stable, loving home to raise their six children. As the matriarch of a career Exxon family, Marguerite would steer their large family through relocations from Baytown to Greenwich, Connecticut (1954) then to Coral Gables, Florida (1967) and, finally, to Houston, Texas (1974). As an Exxon couple they visited company refineries and interests throughout Europe, South America and Asia. In a popular family memory, Marguerite christened a large tanker at the Shimoda Dockyard in Tokyo, Japan, speaking entirely in well-rehearsed Japanese.

Marguerite's commitment to volunteerism was significant throughout her life. She contributed greatly to Amigos de Las Americas, Blue Bird Clinic of Houston, The Junior League of Houston and local schools' reading and mentorship programs. She developed lifelong relationships with her mentees, fellow volunteers and Covenant Group friends from Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.

She was a talented cook, seamstress, conversationalist and an avid adventure partner to Jack on distant bike rides, hikes, road trips and weekend rounds of golf. She was also known for her voracious reading, empathy, frugality, formal politeness, commitment to life values and, above all, her Southern charm.

During her later years, Marguerite's life was enriched mentoring Robin Jacobs and spending time with Jackie Martinson and her many friends from church, including her close friendship with Terry and Dr. David Peterson. Marguerite also was blessed by the love and support shown to her by Cindy Hartman and Ladonna Williams.

Marguerite is survived by her sister: Ann Marshall Davis (or "Sistah" in her formal Atlanta accent); children, Dr. John S. Baldwin III (Dr. Deborah Baldwin), Ann M. Baldwin (Jim DeOms), Mark E. Baldwin (Sally Baldwin), Betsy F. Baldwin Tismeer (Jack Tismeer), Dr. Robert T. Baldwin (Dr. Bonnie Baldwin), David C. Baldwin (Maire Baldwin); grandchildren, Ian Baldwin (partner Andrea Christman), Keith Baldwin (partner Lyndsey Gore), Nathan DeOms (fiancée Stasi Baranoff), Jesse DeOms, Dr. Matthew Baldwin (Megan Baldwin), Daniel Baldwin (Jessica Baldwin), Chrystal Davis (Matt Davis), Foster Boone, Robert Baldwin (fiancée Fabiola Urdaneta), Ryan Baldwin; and great grandchildren Caryss Baldwin, Beckett Baldwin, Zachary Baldwin, Charlotte Baldwin, Emma Baldwin, Jude Baldwin and Boone Davis.

She is preceded in death by her parents Marguerite LeGrand Marshall Emmert and Marcus McDowell Emmert and her husband, John Stiles Baldwin, Jr.

A small service observing appropriate distancing will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church at 10am Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.



