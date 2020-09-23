1/1
Marguerite Baldwin
1926 - 2020
Marguerite Baldwin
1926-2020
Marguerite Emmert Baldwin died peacefully in Houston, Texas on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. She enjoyed a life full of loving relationships with her husband of 64 years, her 6 children, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, her many close friends and her beloved congregation of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.
A small service observing appropriate distancing will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in the main sanctuary at 10am Saturday, September 26, 2020.
The Baldwin Family welcomes Marguerite's friends to attend. A live stream of the memorial service will also be available by visiting either of the following websites beginning at 9:45am https://mdpc.online.church/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/1492192534297830/

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
10:00 AM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
