Marguerite Veronica Franks

1944-2019

Marguerite Veronica Franks, age 74, of Richmond, Texas, went to our Heavenly Father on April 16, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1944 in the Bronx, New York, to parents Mary and John Gurunian. Marguerite lost both of her parents at a very young age and moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1958 to be raised by her Uncle David and Aunt Rose Gurunian. She later met the love of her life Kenneth John Franks and were married on June 30, 1962. Marguerite and Ken were blessed with three beautiful daughters Kimmy, Coleen and Mary. In 1977, employment opportunities relocated the Franks family to Missouri City, Texas. In 1985, Marguerite and Ken moved to the west coast of Florida. While living in Madeira Beach, Florida, Marguerite was actively involved with the American Legion and The Sea Towers Yacht Club, raising money for various charities. Marguerite was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandma with a passion for friends, family and travel.

She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Franks; daughters Kimmy Franks (Mark), Coleen Gonzales (Hector), Mary Rogers (Michael); grandchildren Blake Franks (Cassi), Clint Franks (Cortney), Troy Gonzales, Megan Thompson (Patrick), Garrett Barnard, Lauren Rogers; great grandchildren Brooke, Josie, Carter, Colton, Cody, Jackson, Hudson, Dell and Raelynn. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Gurunian.

Marguerite dealt with her sickness with courage and grace. In 1994, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. After a long hard battle motived by love, will and prayer she was a cancer survivor. Unfortunately, in most recent years, she suffered from heart and pulmonary disease. Marguerite taught us how to love and live and she is forever in our hearts.

Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 507 S. 4th, Richmond, Texas 77469. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: MD Anderson Hospital - https://gifts.mdanderson.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary