Marguerite Rose Hirsch1928-2020Marguerite R. Hirsch, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 25, 2020, in Tomball, Texas. She was a native Houstonian.She was preceded in death by her parents Hugo and Ottilie Matlage Hirsch, sister Edna H. Wehring, brother in law Willie F. Wehring Jr, and her dearest friend Clara Quida Johnson.Marquerite was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1942. She graduated from Reagan High School in 1946, attended Houston Business College and graduated in 1947, she also attended night school at University of Houston. A member of Beta Sigma Phi and Desk & Derrick Club of Houston before she began her career with Getty Oil Company for 35 years.Marguerite is survived by her nieces and nephew; Cindy Wheeler-Sherman and husband Steve Sherman, Gary Wehring and wife Jenny Wehring, Linda Wehring, Debbie Horton and husband Stanley Horton. Great nephews and niece; Jeffrey Wheeler and wife Shelly Wheeler, Timothy Wheeler, Michael Wheeler, Jessica Horton, and Jason Horton. Great-great nephews Wyatt Wheeler and Jace Wheeler.A visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 starting at 9:00 am with Celebration of Life starting at 10:00 am, and committal service to follow.Contributions in Marguerite's memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 306 East 15th St., Houston, Texas 77008.