Maria de Jesus Barajas

1928-2019

Maria de Jesus Barajas affectionately known as "MaMaria" in her golden years now rests in the arms of the Lord. She passed away April 3rd 2019 just two weeks shy of her 91st birthday. Our beautiful mother Maria was born April 17, 1928 in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Maria was the eldest of four children and learned to be feisty and was a bit of a tomboy. She loved playing baseball as a child and enjoyed watching the game as an adult. As a young woman she worked at a candy making store and was very independent. Maria met the love of her life in Linares, a tall handsome young man named Ambrosio "Bocho" Barajas and they married in 1949. Their first three children Joe, Ismael and Mike were born in Mexico. Then the young couple decided to emigrate to America in search of a better life.

In Houston, Maria de Jesus and Bocho had three more children, Marisela, Rosemary and Steve. Bocho was a tailor and Maria a stay at home mother and together they raised their children the best they could. The large family was poor but rich in love. Our mom made sure the children were never hungry and their clothes were always clean. Due to economic hardships in Mexico, Maria was unable to finish school, but she knew the value of an education and always made sure her children did their best in the classroom. She also made sure our catholic faith was strong sending us to catechism classes and making sure we went to mass on Sunday. She was a competitor and made sure her children were as well. Her efforts were not in vain, all six of her children are now successful adults with children of their own. A petite, pretty woman with green eyes, Maria loved to dance and together with her loving husband, they danced long into their lives. Always among the best dancers on the dance floor. They had a zest for life. Maria passed on that energy and enthusiasm to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly called her "MaMaria." She is now reunited with her loving husband in Heaven. Maria and Bocho together again. So let the dancing begin anew. The family will be present to receive friends for the viewing from 5 to 9 pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at SouthPark funeral home 1310 N. Main street, Pearland Texas 77581. The funeral will be at the same location at 10 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Interment will follow at Forest Park East funeral home 21620 Gulf freeway Webster, Texas 77598.