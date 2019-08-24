|
|
Maria de Backer Huyghe Breaux
1922-2019
Born October 30, 1922, Maria went to be with her Lord on August 21, 2019. Maria was dearly loved by her family and friends and she died peacefully at home in the arms of her family. She is survived by her three children and their spouses; Danny (Verna), Peggy (Jackie) and Jerry (Rhonda), her eight grandchildren; Kellie (Owen), Alegra (John), Bonnie, Travis, Tyler, Nathan, Elizabeth, Justin and Braxton and her seven great-grandchildren: Daniel, Jackson, Kade, Bryn, Jaxon, Quinn and Caroline. In lieu of flowers, Maria has requested that donations be made instead to the . A private family service will be held at 2:00 pm August 24, 2019 at the Forest Park Lawndale Chapel.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019