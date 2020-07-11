Maria Eguia1928-2020Maria Eguia, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend passed from this life on Wednesday, the 8th of July, 2020, at the age of 91.Maria was a native Houstonian born on November 4, 1928. She attended Lamar High School and then went to Massey Business College while working as a nurse's aide at St. Joseph Hospital. In 1947, she married Ernest Eguia, a decorated US Army Sergeant who served 4 years in WWII. She held active membership in the American Legion and in League of United Latin Americans (LULAC) and was the silent strong supporter of her husband during his active involvement in these organizations.Maria's greatest pride in life was her 4 children who she constantly encouraged to be their best and complete their college education. Maria spent her time helping out at the schools, church community events and transporting her children and neighbor's children to extra-curricular activities. She was a doting mother and a loving wife who enjoyed to garden, cook and sew. She always had a sweet disposition all the way to the very end.Maria is survived by her children, Diane Eguia Bologna and her husband, Michael, Rebecca Eguia, David Eguia and his wife, Sylvia & Mark Eguia and his wife, Debbie; her grandchildren, Mark Schlossberg, Madelyn DeYoung, Kimberly Kersten, Matthew Curry, Michael Eguia and Sam Eguia; great grandchildren, Addison & Brody Kersten and Joseph & Carter Curry.Due to COVID, there will be a private mass & burial for immediate family only.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Depelchin Children's Center.