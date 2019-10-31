|
|
Maria Padron Figueroa
1968-2019
Maria Padron Figueroa born on February 15, 1968 in San Benito,TX passed away on October 27, 2019.
Maria is survived by husband Nery Antonio Figueroa, parents Pedro Padron and Graciela Padron, son Jesus Castillo, daughter Theresa Castillo, brothers Raul Subialdea, Pedro Padron Jr. and wife Judy Padron, sisters Janie Rivas and husband Joe Rivas, Gracie Padron, Victoria Padron, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation, held on Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Grand Chapel from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Forest Park Lawndale on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am with the burial immediately following .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019