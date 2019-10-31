Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Figueroa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Figueroa


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Figueroa Obituary
Maria Padron Figueroa
1968-2019
Maria Padron Figueroa born on February 15, 1968 in San Benito,TX passed away on October 27, 2019.
Maria is survived by husband Nery Antonio Figueroa, parents Pedro Padron and Graciela Padron, son Jesus Castillo, daughter Theresa Castillo, brothers Raul Subialdea, Pedro Padron Jr. and wife Judy Padron, sisters Janie Rivas and husband Joe Rivas, Gracie Padron, Victoria Padron, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation, held on Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Grand Chapel from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Forest Park Lawndale on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am with the burial immediately following .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -