Maria Dolores Harpold
1934-2020
Maria Dolores Sanchez Harpold, born August 26, 1934, went peacefully home to her savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 3. She rejoins her beloved husband, Lew Wayne Harpold, who predeceased her in 2010.
Dolores grew up in Grapeland, Texas, where she began a lifelong love of the countryside and horses. Her horses were her outlet and her passion. She showed them in various area rodeos, at one point appearing with a blind horse she had trained to do tricks. Dolores was named the most beautiful girl in Grapeland.
At age 17, Dolores moved from Grapeland to the big city of Houston to attend the University of Houston. She thrived at U of H, joining in Frontier Fiesta events and again being named a UH beauty. It was during this time that she began working at Tennessee Gas, where all the beautiful young women worked. Working as a draftsman at Tennessee Gas out of college, Lew was swept away by this confident, lovely and talented woman who radiated unshakable faith. They began dating and were married on February 1, 1958.
Dolores and Lew created a wonderful family and life together, centered around their shared love of Jesus Christ. In the late 1960s they purchased property in Cat Spring, Texas, and Pin Oak Creek Ranch, or "the farm," became the heart of their life as a family: horses, cattle, parties, fishing and antiquing. Dolores instilled her love of horses in her sons at an early age, and that tradition of riding horses still exists today. Their Fridays were spent watching their three sons play football, Saturdays at the farm and Sundays in church.
When their boys left for college, Dolores decided to get her real estate license, a natural progression from her love of homes, antiques and design. She worked at Greenwood King Properties, and eventually specialized in selling farm and ranch properties.
Dolores never met a stranger. She was a friend and God's witness to many. Dolores was optimistic, always smiling, gracious, warm and welcoming. The unwavering confidence with which she went about everything she did was wholly rooted in her deep Christian faith. She lived each moment with love, joy, enthusiasm and thankfulness.
Dolores is survived by her three sons and their wives: Wayne and Gloria, Grant and Karen, and Stephen and Jill; grandchildren: Lew Wayne Harpold III (Skip) and wife Lizette, Joel Treviño, Jasmin Treviño, Jacob Harpold, Catherine Harpold, Hannah Harpold, Lauren Harpold, Blake Harpold, Christina Harpold and Susanna Harpold; brother Michael Sanchez; sister-in-law Joann Chain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend its deep appreciation to the staff at Belmont Village Hunters Creek for their care of Dolores for the past five years.
In closing, Dolores would want us all to celebrate her passing by remembering that God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whomever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
A casual gravesite funeral service open to all will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 pm at the Cat Spring Cemetery, 7522 Cat Spring Cemetery Road, Cat Spring, Texas 78933, with a gathering thereafter at the farm. For further details, contact Darst Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020