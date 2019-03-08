|
Maria G Rivera
1934-2019
Maria G. Rivera was born in Los Herreras, NL, Mexico. Maria is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin and daughter Carolina Rivera. She is survived by her Children - Juan Jose (Janice Santos), Benjamin, Elizabeth Reyes (Frank), Carolina Gonzalez (Jaime), and her Grandchildren Frankie Ray, Michael, Valerie, Jaime, Vivien, Benjamin, Andres, Alex and Regina, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home from 5PM – 9PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Grand Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale at 10AM. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019