Maria "Mere" Rosario G. Rodriguez

1934-2019

Maria "Mere" Rosario G. Rodriguez, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Maria was born to Francisco and Maria Negrete Gonzalez on April 7, 1934, in Houston, TX. She was the 9th of 11 children. She is a graduate of Incarnate Word Academy. Maria married Humberto Rodriguez on April 23, 1960. She enjoyed attending mass and volunteering as a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and her other hobbies included: tending to her flower beds, sewing, quilting, cooking and family picnics. Maria's greatest joy were her 11 grandchildren which she cared for in their infant and toddler years. She cherished family gatherings and visits from her grandchildren. Her gentle and kind heart made her special to all who knew her. Maria was adored by her loved ones and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her brothers Agustin Gonzalez, Jose Natividad Gonzalez and Frank Gonzalez; sisters Bernardina Alvarado, Porfiria Ganim, Isidra Rodriguez, Ignacia Gonzalez and Regina Gonzalez. She is survived by her husband, Humberto; daughters, Celina Campos (Gus), Nina Palomo (David), and Lucia Nail (Burke); sons, Jose Rodriguez (Gina) and Javier Rodriguez (Edie); grandchildren, Brian Campos and Denise McCormack (Tyler), Alyssa Wray (Brad) and David Michael Palomo, Matthew and Angelica Rodriguez, Michael, Marcos and Marissa Rodriguez and Evan and Elena Nail; siblings, Guadalupe Gonzalez (Catherine) and Teresa Flores (Rosendo); brothers and sisters in-law, Juan, Hector and Frank Rodriguez (Vera), Josephine Touchet and Gloria Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 5-9 PM with a Rosary at 6 PM at Crespo Funeral Home, 2516 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77003. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran St., Houston, TX 77009. Interment to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary