Maria "Hope" Rodriguez
1936 - 2020
Maria "Hope"
Rodriguez
1936-2020
Maria "Hope" Rodriguez, age 84, a native Houstonian, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Hope was born August 26, 1936 to Martin Guerrero and Ruth Asher.
Hope is survived by daughter Sylvia Ann Murrey, daughter Sophia Rodriguez, son Moses Rodriguez (Pamela), daughter Barbara Rodriguez Redeker (Gary), sister Angelina Rodriguez and sister Virginia Rodriguez. Her grandchildren are JJ Rodriguez Jr, Kevin Rodriguez, Daniel Rodriguez, Vincent Thomas Murrey, Gregory O'Neill Murrey, Nicholas Dale Murrey, Gregory Rodriguez, Alicia Morgan Lyles, Laura Ashton Walker, Erika Candice Lyles and Julie Rodriguez. Hope is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren.
Hope was preceded in death by her husband Gregorio Valdez Rodriguez, son Juan Jesus Rodriguez, son Gregory Rodriguez, son Conrad Steven Rodriguez, sister Amelia Gomez, brother Joe Beltran Jr and brother Richard Beltran.
A visitation for Hope will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo, 2516 Navigation Blvd, Houston, Texas 77003. A committal service will occur Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, Texas 77023.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Crespo Funeral Home - Navigation Location
SEP
22
Committal
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Funeral services provided by
Crespo Funeral Home - Navigation Location
2516 NAVIGATION BLVD
Houston, TX 77003
7132259567
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Hope will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her kindness, compassion and certainly her hospitality to her friends and family. May the angels surround her with song and sing a joyful sweet chorus as she goes on that glorious journey with our Lord. Rest In Peace my friend.
Cathleen
Friend
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Scottie Chatman
Family
September 19, 2020
Scottie Chatman
