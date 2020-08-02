Maria Carla "Mieke" Thomeer
1930-2020
Maria Carla "Mieke" Thomeer (née Ulrich) entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2020. Mieke was the beloved wife of the late Johannes Hubertus "Bert" Thomeer and the mother of Marion (Jim) Dahlem, Bart (Clare) Thomeer, Carla (Joe) Guhin, Joe (Lindsay) Thomeer, Paul (Cynthia) Thomeer, Marcus (Anne) Thomeer, and Katy (Steve) Meiselbach, the grandmother of Stephen, Robert, Jonathan, Jadeann, Nate, Meghan, Anne Marie, Maddie, Nick, Jack, Jeff, Chris, Becky, Ben, Kevin, Mieke Beth, Aaron, Lucas, Leah, Chelsea, Rachael, Nathan, Daniel, Michael, Clinton. Mieke was also grandmother of Jennifer, Vincent & Brandon who preceded her in death. She was great-grandmother of Aria, Rory, Mara, Rosalind, George, Evelynn, Aiden, Fiona, Ethan, Liam, Joey, Dory, Conall, and Aletheia. Her family is big, but the love she showed them was bigger.
Mieke was born in The Hague, Netherlands. From an early age she experienced the world around her. Her family moved to Indonesia when she was a child and frequently took trips throughout Europe. Mieke met her husband, Bert, and emigrated to the United States in 1956. She came to love her adopted country and officially became a U.S. citizen in 1975. Throughout her long life, Mieke remained committed to her Catholic faith. She was a regular fixture at daily mass and weekly adoration, as well as a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Prayer Group. She lived her faith through her service to her community, volunteering her time and energies to numerous organizations and efforts, including: St. Thomas More Faith Formation, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto (which she continued to serve even after her daughters had grown up), Veritas Catholic Bookstore (where she volunteered for many years with her husband), and St. Dominic Village Senior Center (where she volunteered for more than two decades). She was a strong supporter of the right to life, especially for the unborn, and a backer of various other efforts to support the poor and religious orders at home and abroad. Her commitment to her faith and service to others served as inspiration to her children and grandchildren.
After the unexpected death of her husband of 39 years in 1993, Mieke "Oma" Thomeer continued to reach out and connect with others. In addition to her service work, she was committed to her family and was always there for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She made frequent trips around the country to visit her family—who, taking a page from their immigrant parents' book, have spread out around the United States. She was a joyful and consistent presence at graduations, confirmations, first communions and weddings. Mieke was an avid traveler and felt it was important for her family to experience the world outside the United States. She led several trips back to the Netherlands and to countries such as Ireland, England, France, Austria, and Italy with her family and even braved a few of these trips with her teenage grandchildren.
Mieke was loving; she was faithful; she was fun. She was—and is—at the heart of the Thomeer family, who loved her with all their hearts.
The mass of Christian Burial is to be celebrated at 10 o'clock in the Morning on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77055 where Bishop Cahill is to serve as celebrant. Those unable to attend the funeral mass may view the livestream on Woodlawn Funeral Home's website. The direct link is available on the tribute page: www.woodlawnfh.com
KINDLY NOTE: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery Chapel, attendance is limited and guests' temperatures will be taken upon entry and must be wearing a mask.
The Rite of Committal will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery and attendance is limited, while masks and social distancing remain a requirement.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St Dominic's Village, 2401 E. Holcombe Blvd. Houston, TX 77021, 713-741-8701.
