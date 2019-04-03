Home

2516 NAVIGATION BLVD
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 225-9567
Maria Vasquez
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
7250 Harrisburg Blvd
Houston, TX
Maria Antonieta Vasquez
1934-2019
Maria Antonieta Vasquez of Houston,Texas entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1934 in Nava, Coahuila, Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her Father: Rodolfo C. Fernandez, Mother: Crisanta G. Fernandez, Brothers: Abelardo Fernandez, Pedro Fernandez, Husband: Carlos Vasquez.
She is survived by a Son: Rodolfo J. Vargas, 2 daughters: Veronica F. Cromer, Pauline C. Chavez, 6 Grandchildren: Rodolfo J. Vargas, Jr., Yvette M. Vargas, Kassandra L. Carpio, Natalia A. Vargas, Brittany M. Cromer, and Steven T. Cromer and 2 Great-Grandchildren: Adrian Vargas and Christian Vargas.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo, 2516 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77003. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7250 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, Texas 77011. A committal service will follow at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas 77023.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
